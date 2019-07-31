Ready to support any party to defend JK's special status, says Sajad Lone

July 31, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

People's Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Lone Wednesday said that his party is ready to give “unconditional support” to any political party in order to defend the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to media after welcoming new entrants into the party fold, Lone said PC is willing to sit with any political party when it comes to the larger interest of the state.

“We are ready for an all-party meeting. Yesterday, we had a word with Mehbooba ji (PDP president) about the prevailing conditions in the Valley,” Lone said.

However, Lone said Parliament members from National Conference should do more in the Lok Sabha to defend the Article 35A, “rather than being apologetic about it.”

Earlier, People's United Front (PUF), an amalgam of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) and Awami Itihad Party (AIP), Wednesday pitched for a single regional party in the state and said they are ready to “support the idea” for the larger interest of the state.