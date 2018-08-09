Ready to go to any extent to protect JK’s honour, political identity: Omar

Rising Kashmir NewsKhan Sahab (Budgam), August 08:
National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah Wednesday said his party’s rank and file was ready to go to any extent to protect the State’s honour and political identity
Addressing a workers’ convention of the party at Khan Sahab, Budgam, Omar said the leadership of the State, cutting across all divides and differences, owed it to the future generations to safeguard and protect Article 35-A from all over and covert machinations sponsored by the powers that be.
“We owe it to our future generations to safeguard and protect our political identity and special status that our ancestors and our founding leaders fought for. The forces, who are sponsoring these elaborate assaults on the State’s special status, have been inimical to the State’s interests and political identity from the very first day and we fought them then and we will fight them now,” he said.
The NC Vice President said had NC not raised this crucial issue in the Legislative Assembly, left to the PDP-BJP government of Mehbooba Mufti, the Article would have been undefended in the Supreme Court.
“The PDP-BJP government dragged its feet on this critical issue of enormous importance to every single citizen of the State and succumbed to pressure from the BJP. They gave an impression of surrender and weakness to those powers and lobbies who were emboldened and are now brazenly attacking our political honour and rights,” he said.
Omar said besides re-engineering the demography of the State, the absence of Article 35-A would rob J&K’s youth of jobs, scholarships and avenues of growth and prosperity.
“The recent example of the DM seats that were allotted in the State should open everyone’s eyes. The government removed the precondition of having a State Subject certificate as an eligibility criterion and this year nine out of 14 seats have gone to non-J&K residents. If 35-A is abrogated this is what will happen with our youth in every institution, department and sector. Our land which was given to its tillers without any fees or compensation extracted wont remain ours in the absence of Article 35-A,” he said.
The NC Vice President said not only did they evolve a consensus for protecting the article at the grassroots level, they had also filed an intervention plea in the Supreme Court and retained a team of lawyers to defend Article 35-A.
“Those people who have suddenly realised that they were drinking from a cup of poison for the last three years have chosen to not defend the Article. Senior PDP Leader, Muzaffar Baig is a lawyer in the Supreme Court and despite this fact he is not defending the Article. PDP’s tacit understanding with the powers that be continues despite the party being ditched by their ally. PDP is not coming forward with an unambiguous stand and face because it is a party that has always acted as a Trojan Horse to weaken the State from within,” he said.
NC leaders including NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, senior leaders Abdul Rahim Rather, Muhammad Akbar Lone, Ali Muhammad Dar, Constituency In-charge Manzoor Ahmed Wani, Joint Provincial Secretary Ghulam Nabi Bhat, District President Budgam Abdul Ahad Dar, Muhammad Shafi Shaheen, District President Women’s Wing Rubeena Chaudhary and respective block presidents were also present on the occasion.