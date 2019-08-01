Ready to give ‘unconditional support’ to defend JK’s special status: Lone

August 01, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Parry joins PC

Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Gani Lone Wednesday said his party was ready to give “unconditional support” to any political party to defend the special status of Jammu Kashmir.

Talking to media after welcoming senior Congress leader and former Member of Legislative Council (LC) Muzaffar Parray into the party fold, Lone said PC was willing to sit with any political party when it comes to the larger interest of the State.

Parry Tuesday resigned from the basic membership of the Congress following his disagreements with the leadership.

He had sent his resignation to the Congress leader and former President Sonia Gandhi explaining his differences with the party top brass in the State.

“We are ready for an All Party Meeting. Yesterday, we had a word with Mehboobaji (PDP President) about the prevailing conditions in the Valley,” Lone said.

However, Lone said Members of Parliament from National Conference should do more in the Lok Sabha to defend the Article 35-A, “rather than being apologetic about it”.

Lone also criticized NC Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah for his remarks to let the Supreme Court decide the fate of Article 35-A.

“If the Supreme Court had to decide the fate of Article 35-A then what was the need of boycotting Panchayat and municipal polls,” Lone said.

Muzaffar Parray, while speaking on the occasion said, “I have full confidence in the vision and leadership of PC, which is the only party in Kashmir with potential to take our State out of the conflict and give a way to a new era of stability and economic development.”