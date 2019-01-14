Ready to conduct polls: J&K CEO

‘ECI to take call on poll announcement’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 13:
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar Sunday said he had briefed the Election Commission of India (ECI) on poll-related arrangements and conveyed readiness to conduct elections anytime.
“I briefed the ECI on poll-related arrangements during the meeting of CEOs held on January 11 and conveyed our readiness to hold elections anytime. It is now for the ECI to take a final call,” Kumar said.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Governor Satya Pal Malik have in their recent statements said that the government was ready to hold Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha polls anytime but the dates have to be finalized by the ECI. KNS