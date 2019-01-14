About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Ready to conduct polls: J&K CEO

Published at January 14, 2019 12:07 AM 0Comment(s)237views

‘ECI to take call on poll announcement’


Ready to conduct polls: J&K CEO

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Jan 13:

 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar Sunday said he had briefed the Election Commission of India (ECI) on poll-related arrangements and conveyed readiness to conduct elections anytime.
“I briefed the ECI on poll-related arrangements during the meeting of CEOs held on January 11 and conveyed our readiness to hold elections anytime. It is now for the ECI to take a final call,” Kumar said.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Governor Satya Pal Malik have in their recent statements said that the government was ready to hold Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha polls anytime but the dates have to be finalized by the ECI. KNS

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top