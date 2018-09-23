Ready for war: Pak Army

‘Delhi should stop testing our patience’
AgenciesRawalpindi, Sep 22:
Responding to Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat’s threatening statement, Pakistan Army’s spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor on Saturday said that the country’s soldiers are ready to respond to Indian misadventures, ARY News reported.
“Pakistan is a nuclear-armed country and is ready to respond to Indian misadventures,” Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a statement.
Speaking to a private TV channel, Major Ghafoor said India should act sensibly and should not try to disturb regional peace. “We are always prepared for war”.
He said Pakistan is a nuclear power and New Delhi should stop trying to ‘test our patience’.
He also termed the Indian army chief’s statement as ‘irresponsible’.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudry also hit back at the Indian leadership saying that the Indian army chief should not behave as the BJP chief and must not become a ‘tool’ to propagate such negative messages.
Speaking to PTV, Fawad said dialogue was the only way forward as resolution of all outstanding issues would benefit millions of people on both sides of the border.
“The whole world is watching who wants peace and who wants a war,” he said, adding that despite the Indian belligerence, Pakistan would continue to make efforts for peace.
“Pakistan and India are nuclear armed countries therefore there is no possibility of war,” he said.