May 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Ready for state elections but upto ECI to take final call: Ram Madhav

 

Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Friday said that they (BJP) are ready for elections in J&K but it is ECI that has to take the final call.

Madhav in an interview to a TV channel said that BJP was ready for the state assembly polls.

He futher added that camapign to neutralize militants will continue in Kashmir.

