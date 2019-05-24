Ready for state elections but upto ECI to take final call: Ram Madhav

Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Friday said that they (BJP) are ready for elections in J&K but it is ECI that has to take the final call.
Madhav in an interview to a TV channel said that BJP was ready for the state assembly polls.
He futher added that camapign to neutralize militants will continue in Kashmir.
Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Friday said that they (BJP) are ready for elections in J&K but it is ECI that has to take the final call.
Madhav in an interview to a TV channel said that BJP was ready for the state assembly polls.
He futher added that camapign to neutralize militants will continue in Kashmir.