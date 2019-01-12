Ready for Assembly polls in JK: Governor

‘Kashmiri youth has not much to do in evening’
Press Trust of IndiaJammu, Jan 11:
Governor Satya Pal Malik Friday said the administration was ready for assembly elections in the state and a call in this direction should be taken by the Election Commission of India and New Delhi.
"Whenever, they (ECI) tell us, we are ready for the polls to Assembly," Malik told reporters here after the oath-taking ceremony of sarpanch of Jammu region.
On IAS officer Shah Faesal's resignation, he said he himself was a government employee and did not wish to comment on the matter.
The ECI had in November last said fresh elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be held within the next six months, even as the body did not rule out the possibility of holding the state polls before the Lok Sabha polls due this year.
"The Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls must be held on the first occasion before May. It could be held before the parliamentary elections also," Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat had said.
He said as per the Supreme Court, the outer limit for holding fresh polls after the dissolution of the House was six months, that is May, 2019.
It may be recalled that the Government of India (GoI) on December 28 told the Lok Sabha that Jammu and Kashmir Governor had no option but to recommend President's Rule in the state as no party or alliance staked claim to form the government.
Malik further said the Kashmiri youth has not much to do in the evening as he asked authorities to build a playground in every village of the state.
He said sports helps in overall development.
"The youth has nothing to do after 6 pm even in Srinagar city. They do not have a cinema hall, cafes or a place to go out for entertainment," Malilk said while addressing sarpanches here.
The Governor said that he has instructed its deputy commissioners to ensure carving out of playgrounds in every village.
He also announced to set up two international stadiums in Jammu and Srinagar.
Talking about the active participation of the youth of the state in sports, he said Real Kashmir, a football team of Kashmir, recently defeated Mohun Bagan football club and the match was watched by 27,000 people.
On the recently held local bodies elections, he said despite receiving threat calls, the state managed to conduct peaceful polls.