Reading books Vs Technology

June 28, 2019 | Minal Saeed Khan

We live in a digital era where everything is available at the clicks and touches. A few touches will make your favorite food get delivered at your doorstep, a few mouse clicks and your holidays are booked. The booming technological gadgets have become a replacement to almost everything in our lives, be it something as small as an alarm clock to something as big as a television. But the question is can digital technology in our mobile phones replace conventional books. Will the books gradually succumb to the technical replacements like Google and e-books?

The handy mobile phones with perpetual notification rings are flooded with information but in this scroll-down era, it is next to impossible to differentiate between correct and incorrect information. Master Google has a solution to all of our problems and answer to all the questions but we hardly bother that who are these people answering our questions and what degrees they hold. Books, on the other hand, are written after thorough research and analysis by the intellectual beings famous worldwide for their arduous and exceptional work in respective fields and offers only what’s required avoiding the unnecessary and needless information.

The tech-world is simply a world of imagination inside our brains, based on the search engine or optimization and holds no physical form. One cannot blame the internet for providing us with wrong information but books, famous as human’s best friends in solitude, provide us with myriads of benefits in both fictional and non fictional genre. The fictional books allow you to live many lives and compel you to mull over different situations. A fictional book teleports you into a different world and you live each and every character. The Harry Potter series written by J.K. Rowling is etched on the mind of the readers forever. These books are imagination based and are a safe escape from reality which serves as the perfect stress busters. Fictional books are abundant ranging from love, humor, and satire or fear providing reader multiple choices to pick from.

Non-fiction books are compilation of facts and figures that introduce you to the various realities of life and the world. These books may be the historical record of a country’s fight for freedom, the facts related to human body and existence or an autobiography of a person you admire. Non-fiction feeds your knowledge craving mind through which you will be able to improve intellectually, logically & analytically. Reading books on the multiple subjects like global issues, soft skills, economics out of your domain makes you stand out from the crowd.

Despite of incalculable benefits of reading a book, people, specifically youth today prefer battery powered ‘mind drudging’ devices that severely deteriorate our health. Taking in notice an e-book, we read usually by the means of a kindle or a mobile phone, might have some benefits over printed books but a recent research by Dr. Dean L. Fishman, a US chiropractor suggests that excessive usage of hand held device develops text neck syndrome which includes neck pain, upper back pain, shoulder pain, chronic headache and increased curvature of the spine. On using these devices over long periods of time, users usually adopt prolonged forward head posture.

As soon as we open our phone to check something important, a pop up notification from face book, whatsapp or instagram makes you forget why did we picked our phone and make us scroll down until we are interrupted. Mobile phone has now become less constructive and more threatening. Hours spent with the virtual family leaves no space for the real family. People are so busy faking their perfect lives on social networking sites that their real lives become a maze they cannot get through and they end giving up lives under social pressure.

For a sharp and sound mind one should limit their time of using the mobile phone and switch to book which keeps the brain active because like any other muscle in body, the brain requires exercise to keep it strong and healthy, so the phrase “use it or lose it” is particularly apt when it comes to your mind. Moreover the more you read, the more words you gain exposure to, and they will inevitably make their way into your everyday vocabulary. Being articulate and well-spoken is of great help in any profession, and knowing that you can speak to higher-ups with self-confidence can be an enormous boost to your self-esteem. It could even aid in your career, as those who are well-read, well-spoken, and knowledgeable on a variety of topics tend to get promotions more quickly and more often than those with smaller vocabularies and lack of awareness of literature, scientific breakthroughs, and global events.

For someone who wants to become a good writer should first be a good reader as both reading and writing goes hand in hand. Almost all the professions require good writing, communication and analytical skills which can be cultivated and grown over a period of time through reading. Reading a good book brings you inner peace and wakes up your conscience which feeds your soul with serenity and tranquility.

While a new version of I-phone or android is not so good, neither for your pocket nor for your mind, a latest edition of an old book will definitely do some wonders, so better stop downloading and start going to the nearest library. Also a new book not just smell good but also makes your mind a beautiful place which will accommodate new ideas everyday so be as greedy as possible with reading. E-book or printed book, fiction or non fictional, a book has always been and will always be a man’s best friends so switch off your mobile phone for a while, shut down the computer screen and have a discussion with yourself while reading a book to sooth your mind and soul.

