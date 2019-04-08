Reactionary forces dividing society: Slathia

April 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference State Secretary and former minister, Surjeet Singh Slathia, on Sunday said that “reactionary forces” were indulging in exploitative politics to divide the society on religion, region and caste, with eyes on vote bank.

“Such politics is detrimental to the inclusive character of the state like Jammu and Kashmir,” Slathia, as per a statement, said.

Slathia cautioned people against the machinations of the politicians inimical to the unity and diversity of the state. “I hope that they will fight them through their strength of ballot and isolate them politically.”

He said National Conference has always fought the politics of hate and will continue to “do so ever in the larger interest of retaining the secular fabric of the state, for which it is known all over”.

Speaking on the occasion, former MLC Th Kashmira Singh said that unity in diversity is real strength of the state and it is incumbent upon all those believing in this philosophy to isolate the communal forces.

Th Kashmira Singh cautioned the BJP against its “misadventure of tinkering with Article 370 and Article 35 A”, saying this will have serious ramifications in the state, especially in Jammu, which will be impacted by the influx of people from outside the state.

District President, Romy Khajuria, while addressing the workers, said that National Conference is the only party that can ensure political stability and usher the state to a new era of peace and progress.

Former legislator, Prem Sagar Aziz also addressed the workers and exhorted them to gear up for a big challenge and play their crucial role in steering the state to peace, progress and development.

Meanwhile, Slathia and other senior National Conference leaders welcomed the new entrants and hoped that with their joining the party will be further strengthened at the grass roots level.