Re-Employment of retired Govt officers: The curse of politics

July 14, 2019 | Shah Faez Hussain

An old and sluggish person who is appointed as the head of any project or made a public-office bearer can’t perform enthusiastically

When a person is young he is enthusiastic, vehement, zealous and fervent towards his position of employment. But after crossing the optimal age of youth, one becomes physically infirm and can indisputably be called a doddery person or becomes entitled to medical coverage. As a result he becomes a ‘spent force’ and can’t do justice to any assigned engagement. This is a natural phenomenon. There is no human interference in aging. The age after 60 for any person is assured to rest and is supposed to lift down all the burden of working years. The time after retirement is the free-time to enjoy the life. The well-timed retirement from working life results in the contended and long post-retirement life.

Retirement is the withdrawal from one’s position or occupation or from one’s active working life. Retirement or the practice of abandoning one’s job or ceasing to work after reaching a certain age has been in the society since around the 18th century. In consequence, only a small percentage of the population reached an age where physical impairments and health issues would act as obstacles to working. Besides, poverty was another reason for people to work till death. Countries began to adopt government policies on retirement during the late 19th century and the 20th century, beginning in the Germany. In the long run, other countries also adopted this.

It is really unfortunate that despite the government’s ban on re-employment, some officials are still being re-employed. An old and sluggish person who is appointed as the head of any project or made a public-office bearer can’t perform enthusiastically. This re-employment firmly happens because of political approaches and applications. Again we have to hold politics liable for this. The youth of Jammu and Kashmir are facing unemployment crises on the one hand and on the other hand retired officials are reinstalled in the working spheres due to some political approaches. These unresponsive and torpid reappointed officials appoint another triangle of servers for themselves who serve them in their old age. Instead of a lackadaisical person, if two or three young and lively people are appointed, they can do the triple of the performed contribution done by the re-employed official. In Jammu and Kashmir, thirty five persons of each thousand are unemployed. Jammu and Kashmir has the highest unemployment rate in the country to the tune of 12.13%. Unemployment is among the gravest issues our state is facing. According to 2011 census, the lack of quality jobs is one of the major reasons for the frustration of Kashmiri youth.

Literally, most of the bureaucrats and politicians fill their coffers from the resources of people. They become lounge-lizards in their young ages and then that addiction gets sticked to them to the end of their lives. Now the only thing left on the fence is that, who is robbing the youth of Kashmir and particularly the knack and aptitude of Kashmiri youth. They are surely our own people. The state cabinet in 2013 had imposed an outright ban on re-employment of government executives. The cabinet which had met under the chairmanship of then Chief Minister Mr. Omar Abdullah in Jammu had issued directions to the General Administration Department (GAD) not to entertain any proposal about re-employment of any government official in future.

The politicians and powerful officials are the most famous rogues. The politics is the most significant institution to serve the society but what they do is they use the politics for their vested interests. Despite of the government schemes like pension scheme, these bureaucrats are still on the hunt. They are becoming the most acquisitive people in the society. And our black and white suited representatives are also perfidious and untrustworthy, fostering these activities. Is there anyone who could purify our state of this unholy mess!

(Author is 8th class student of St. Peter’s International Academy, Anantnag)

