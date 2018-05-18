RDD schemes transforming socio-economic profile of rural areas: Veeri

Ask DDCs to lay special thrust on rural development sector
Ask DDCs to lay special thrust on rural development sector
SRINAGAR:
Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Abdul Rehman Veeri has said that RDD plays a pivotal role in the transformation of rural sector and everyone associated with this department needs to take keen interest in achieving the positive results. He said the schemes in RD sector are changing socio-economic profile and developmental landscape of the rural areas.
The Minister said this while chairing a meeting with District Development Commissioners of Kashmir division to review the progress of schemes being implemented by RDD at a meeting convened, here today.
Secretary RDD Sheetal Nanda, Director RDD Kashmir Nazir Ahmed, Director RDD Jammu R K Bhat, Director Planning RDD, ACDs and other senior officers.
Terming the role of DDCs important for monitoring the implementation of all government schemes at district level, the Minister said that they should have ensure strong monitoring of these schemes so that a visible impact can be seen on ground.
There are sufficient amount of funding under all the schemes but the need is to utilize them properly, the Minister said adding that the rural people have great expectations from the government and serious efforts need to be put in by all of us.
Addressing the DDCs, Veeri said that besides many government schemes/programmes being implemented by various departments, thrust should be given to the RDD sector. He said that your guidance to ACDs will take them in a right direction and positive results will be achieved.
"DDCs should take a monthly exclusive meeting with ADCs, DPOs, BDOs and Programme Officers (IWMP) so that their progress be monitored and ground issues be resolved in time", the Minister said.
Veeri asked the DDCs to make BDOs responsible and accountable for delivery of services on the ground.
With regard to activities under MGNREGA, Veeri said that convergence mode component of this programme has proved very beneficial and many new works have been added to the list of convergence works.
"We should take maximum benefits out of convergence mode but only after ensuring that works taken up should be completed in given time", he said.
He asked for ensuring distribution of job cards to the registered workers and seeding of Aadhar with their bank accounts for online transfer of wages.
Veeri stressed for creating vermicompost units in the rural areas under MGNREGA. He asked for developing at least one village in a block as organic village to promote organic farming.
The Minister asked for focusing on achieving given targets under SBM and to put in dedicated efforts in making the blocks ODF. He also asked for completing ODF verification at the earliest and to submit ODF sustainability plan at the earliest. The district lagging behind in construction of IHHLs should expedite the works and also the geo-tagging of the assets be expedited.
During the meeting, the District Development Commissioners gave brief overview of the RD activities being carried out in their respective districts and also put forth various issues they are facing at district level including shortage of technical staff at BDO offices.
The Minister assured the DDCs that all the issues raised would be taken care of. He asked Secretary RDD to look into the concerns and resolve them at the earliest for improved performance under the schemes.
On the occasion, the Minister unveiled a booklet comprising details of works that can be taken up under convergence mode in MGNREGA.