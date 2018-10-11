RDD organizes women awareness camp

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 10:
The Applied Nutrition Programme wing of the Rural Development Department (RDD) organised a two-day awareness camp for women on the importance of healthy eating in Kargil District.
According to an official, the main aim of the camp was to promote low-cost nutrition amongst women for better health.
State Nutrition Officer, Tufail Ahmad Rathore was the chief guest on the occasion, while as Block Development Officers, IEC Consultant, Aijaz A Khan, and a large number of women were present on the occasion.
The nutrition experts stressed the importance of taking nutritious diet and advised women to take the proper and balanced diet. It was emphasized that women should take particular care of food and their health during the pregnancy period.
The speakers said that government in general and the Department of Rural Development, in particular, is running various schemes for women welfare through which thousands are women are benefitting. The schemes are designed to empower the women and make the self-sufficient and independent, the speakers said.
Speaking on the occasion, Aijaz Khan said women need to be associated with such welfare schemes so as to reap the maximum benefit of these schemes for their own benefit. “The government and the Department is leaving no stone unturned to make women live with their heads high,” said Khan.