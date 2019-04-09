RDD employee stabbed to death in Shopian

April 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

An employee of Rural Development Department (RDD) was stabbed to death during a fight between him and an individual over water dispute in Shopian district of south Kashmir.

Reports and officials said the employee (GRS) identified as Adfar Rashid Parra alias Kamal son of Abdul Rashid of Homhoona had gone to see his orchard at Urpora where he and the individual Bilal Ahmad Seh son of Abdul Ahad entered into a verbal duel.

The fight took an ugly turn when Bilal stabbed Adfar in his chest as a result of which he was gravely injured and removed to Sub-District hospital Zainapora where he was declared as brought dead.

The deceased was engaged only yesterday and was getting married later this year, family sources said.

A doctor said that Adfar had injuries due to some sharp-edged weapon, presumably a knife.

A police officer told GNS that Adfar was stabbed to death and a case under FIR number 19/2019 302 RPC has been registered.

The officer said that the after hectic efforts the accused Bilal has been arrested by the police station concerned in connection with the murder.

Asked whether the killing was due to the dispute over water, the officer said that all the angles will be looked into. (GNS)