RDA SKIMS seeks suspension of doctor over FB post

Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
The Resident Doctor Association (RDA) at Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura Saturday demanded suspension of their fellow doctor accused of updating a “disturbing” facebook post over Pulwama attack.
President RDA, SKIMS, Dr Zubair Ahmad urged the Institute authorities citing the post by Dr Amit Sharma, a DM scholar in the Department of Cardiology and demanded legal action against him.
“The resident has posted a disturbing status which can lead to disturbances of harmony among residents and will have catastrophic consequences,” RDA said in a statement.
The doctors’ body has condemned the act of Sharma demanding his suspension and an inquiry into the matter.
“We demand his suspension with immediate effect. As he can be a threat to patients he may be attending. His post speaks of his hatred and communalism against Kashmiris,” it said.
The resident doctors also expressed anger against the doctor stating it was on the assurances of RDA that the residents were kept at bay from resorting to any violence against the said doctor.
RDA said that they fear that the Facebook post, the screenshots of which have been shared widely on social media may lead to disturbances at the institute.
Seeking action against the accused doctors, Doctor Association Kashmir (DAK) has condemned the act and termed it unfortunate.
“A doctor should treat patients without any feeling of religious or discrimination. We have to serve humanity irrespective of religion, region, caste, social economic status. Such post from the doctor is unacceptable,” said president DAK, Dr Suhail Naik.
Following the complaint by RDA, authorities at SKIMS have constituted an inquiry committee into mater and will come up with a report soon. “We have received a complaint after which we constituted a committee into the matter. It will come up with a report with 48 hours,” an administrator at SKIMS told Rising Kashmir.
