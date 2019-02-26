RDA SKIMS condemns atrocities against Kashmiris

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 35:
The Resident Doctor Association (RDA) Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura, has condemned the atrocities committed against Kashmiris outside particularly students by some communal forces and at the same time lauds the role played by some people especially the Sikh community.
RDA statement said, “We are proud of the magnanimous display of religious harmony by our residents here. We have upheld the tenets of harmony in the past and present,” RDA spokesperson said in a statement.
He said that they are delighted and elated to see how the doctors at the Institute treat their brethren from other parts of the state and outside Kashmir valley.
“History bears witness to our socio-cultural values and we have and will always safeguard the residents and their families who belong to other parts,” the association said.
The RDA urges its residents to keep safeguarding such resident doctors and asked residents at SKIMS who are from outside the valley to contact the representatives of RDA for any sort of help.