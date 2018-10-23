RDA organizes adventure trekking to promote tourism in Rajouri

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 22:
To promote tourism in district Rajouri, a three-day trekking programme was organized by Rajouri Development Authority in collaboration with Director Tourism Jammu from Budhkhaneri to Shakermarg.
An official said that a team of 30 trekkers led by AEE RDA Zahid Malik trekked various places which include Richwali, Thumbal Bahrwdiand Kambibehak and finally reached at shakemarg which is about 10000-12000 feet above sea level.
All the trekkers were received back safely at wayside amnesty cafeteria by CEO RDA on Monday, said the official.
CEO RDA said trekking was organized as the follow-up to a policy of exploration of undiscovered places of interest and promotion of adventure tourism in the area. These trekking programmes are financed by the director tourism Jammu.
CEO RDA said that he is thankful to the health department for providing medical facilities to the trekkers and DDC Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad for overall guidance and monitoring of the event and making it successful. DDC Rajouri has directed all the concerned departments to keep ready rescue teams for any eventuality and personally monitored the whole trekking trip, the official added.