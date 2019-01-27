RD functions held across JK

Srinagar, January 26
In connection with celebration of January 26, functions were held across Kashmir Division on Saturday.
At Pulwama, The Day was celebrated at District Police Lines. Deputy Commissioner, Ghulam Mohammad Dar unfurled the flag and took salute at the march past. Contingents of JKP, JKAP, CRPF, Commandos, Homeguard and School children participated in the march past.
The Day was also observed at Sub-Division Tral Awantipora and Tehsil headquarters in the district.
At Kulgam, the main function was held at District Police Lines, where Deputy Commissioner Kulgam Dr Shamim Ahmad Wani hoisted the National Flag and took salute at the march past.
Principal and Sessions Judge Kishore Kumar, SSP Kulgam Harmeet Singh Mehta, ADDC, Khawaja Nazir Ahmad, commandant CRPF 18th battalion, Henzang, ADC, Ghulam Hassan Shiekh and other district and sectoral officers were present on the occasion.
The day was also observed at Sub Division D H Pora, and at all tehsil headquarters of district Kulgam.
At Budgam, Deputy Commissioner, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar took salute at march past and unfurled the flag at Sports Stadium Budgam. Former Minister Javed Mustafa Mir, SP Budgam, Amod Ashok Nagpure, ADDC Budgam, Khurshid Ahmad Sanai, ADC Budgam Khurshid Ahmad Shah and senior officers of the district attended the function, besides large gathering of locals.
Meanwhile the day was also celebrated at Sub division and Tehsil levels of the district.
At Bandipora, the main function was held at SK Stadium Bandipora where Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary unfurled the flag
SSP Bandipora Sheikh Zulfikar Azad, ADC Bandipora Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Reyaz Ahmad Beigh, officers from civil administration, police, army, besides senior citizens were present on the occasion.
At Anantnag, the main function was held at Government Degree College (Boys) Khanabal, where the Chief Guest Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, Mohammad Younis Malik unfurled the tricolour and took salute at the Parade.
At Ganderbal, District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Dr. Piyush Singla unfurled the Flag at Madre Meharban Stadium here today.
The event was witnessed by Principal District and Sessions Judge, Ganderbal, Mohammad Yousuf Wani, ADDC, Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal, SSP, Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal, ACD Ganderbal, Naseer Ahmad Wani, ACR, Ganderbal, CEO, Ganderbal, various other civil, police officers, heads of educational institutions, officials from the district administration, newly elected Sarpanchs, councilors, Panchs, besides a large number of locals also turned up to the venue to witness the march past parade.
At Baramulla, a grand function was organized at District Police Lines here with District Development Commissioner, Dr Nasir Ahmad Naqash as the Chief Guest.
GOC 19 Infantry Division Major General Gulaab Singh Rawat, DIG North, Kashmir Atul Goyal, DIG CRPF, SSP Baramulla, ADC Baramulla, ACR,President Municipal Council Baramulla, officers from Civil, Police and Army besides a huge gathering of people was present on the occasion.
Meanwhile, functions in connection with the celebration were held across the district at Sub-Divisional and Tehsil levels.
At Kupwara, the main function was held at District Police Lines Kupwara, where District Development Commissioner, Khalid Jahangir hoisted the tricolor, inspected the Parade and took salute on the March Past presented by the contingents of District Police, CRPF, Fire and Emergency Service and School children.
At Kargil, the 70th Republic Day was celebrated with immense patriotic zeal and gaiety. Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmed Khan hoisted the tricolor at Khree Sultan Chow Sports Stadium and took salute at march past by the contingents of Jammu and Kashmir Police, NCC, Army and civil band besides a number of contingents of government and private educational institutions.
Executive Councillor for Rural Development, Aga Syed Mujtaba, Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Vikas Kundal, Superintendent of Police Dr Vinod Kumar, Councillors, district officers besides the representatives of various political, social and religious organisations were also present on the occasion.
At Shopian, 70th Republic Day was celebrated across district. The day was observed at district headquarters, Sub-Division, Zainpora and at all tehsil headquarters. The main function was held at District Police Lines where chief guest, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Owais Ahmad hoisted tricolour and took salute of the March past.
Present on the occasion were Additional District Development Commissioner Mohammad Salim Malik, ADC Shabir Bhat, SSP Sandeep Choudhary, Addl. SP Arif Shah, ACR Majid Jahangir, senior Officers of Army and CRPF and district officers of all the departments.
The January 26 function was observed across the Jammu division with great enthusiasm, gaiety and fervour on Saturday.
At Kathua, the main function to celebrate the 70th Republic Day was held today at Sports Stadium, Kathua.
Deputy Commissioner, Rohit Khajuria, unfurled the National Flag and took salute at march past comprising contingents from Police, CRPF, Police Training School, NCC and students from various government/private schools.
Similar functions were held at Billawar, Hiranagar, Bani, and Basohli areas of the district.
At Udhampur, the Day was celebrated in the premises of Government PG College, Boys Udhampur wherein Deputy Commissioner Ravinder Kumar hoisted the National flag.
The DC took salute at an impressive march past of 35 contingents drawn from CRPF, SKPA, Home Guards, District Police, NCC, Flag troops, Civil Scouts, of specially-abled and students from different educational institutions besides Police Band.
Similar celebrations were also held at Chenani, Majalta, Dudu-Basantgarh, Ramnagar and in other parts of the district.
At Doda, the day was celebrated here today. The tricolour was hoisted by the District Development Commissioner Anshul Garg.
The DDC inspected the parade and took salute at the march past Contingents of JK Police, IR 5th Bn, CRPF 76 Bn, NCC senior and junior, FPF and various school children attended the parade.
SSP Doda Mohammad Shabir Malik, ADDC Doda Mohammad Hanief Malik, ADC Doda Kishori Lal Sharma, SP HQ Vinay Kumar Khullar, DFO Alok Mourya, and other officers of district administration, Army, CRPF, Police, representatives of various political parties, prominent citizens and a large gathering of people attended the Republic day celebrations.
Similar functions were held at all the sub-divisions and Tehsils Headquarters of the district.
At Kishtwar, the Day was celebrated with at New DC Office Complex wherein Deputy Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana unfurled the tricolour.
The DC took salute at the march past of contingents drawn from JKP, CRPF, CISF JKAP, FPF, NCC and scores of students from various schools of the district.
SSP Kishtwar Rajinder Kumar Gupta, Brigadier Vikram Bhan, Commandant CRPF 52 Battalion, Suresh Kumar, ADDC Kishtwar Imam Din, ADC Pawan Kumar Parihar besides other officers from Army, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, district administration, prominent citizens, social workers, political activists and a large number of people were present on the occasion.
Similar celebrations were also held at different subdivisions and Tehsil Headquarters of the district.
At Rajouri, Various functions were held across the district with great enthusiasm and fervour today.
The main function was held at District Police Lines wherein Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad unfurled the national flag and took salute at the march past presented by the contingents of JK Police, JKAP, CRPF, Ladies Police, Forest Protection Force, NCC cadets and students from different schools and hostels.
Among others, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Deepak Kumar Salathia, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Yougal Manhas, Principal PG Degree College Rajouri, Registrar BGSBU, Rajouri, ex-legislators, senior citizens, senior officers of civil administration, Police and Paramilitary Forces besides a large number of people attended the function.
At Ramban, Deputy Commissioner Showkat Aijaz Bhat unfurled the flag. The main function was held at DPL Ramban which was attended by a large number of people.
The DC took salute at the march past comprising contingents of J&K Police, CRPF, IRP, FPF, SDRF, Home Guards, SSB, NCC and students.
SSP Ramban, Anita Sharma, Brigadier, 11 Sector RR, ADDC, Nawab Din, ADC, Dr. Basharat Hussain, President MC Ramban, Amit Bharti, Ex- legislator Neelam Langeh and other officers of civil, police and Army were present.
Similar functions where also held at Gool, Ramsoo and Banihal Subdivisions besides all Tehsil and Naib Tehsil headquarters including Batote, Chanderkot, Rajgarh.
At Poonch, Deputy Commissioner Rahul Yadav hoisted the Flag at Sports Stadium here today.
The DC took salute at the march past presented by 29 contingents of JKP, JKAP, NCC, Band of Police, QRT Commando and platoons of students of various educational institutions.
MLC Pardeep Sharma, SSP Ramesh Angral, ADDC Abdul Hamid, ADC Krishan Lal, ASP Adil Hamid, ACR B A Lone, besides Ex legislators Dr Shehnaz Ganai and Jahangir Mir and other district officers were present on the occasion.
At Reasi, the Day was celebrated at Zorawar Singh Stadium here wherein Deputy Commissioner Dr Sagar Dattatray Doifode unfurled the tricolour and took salute at the march past from contingents of CISF, CRPF, J&K Police, JKAP, NCC cadets and educational institutions.
Cultural items were presented on the occasion and around a dozen departmental tableaus were displayed.
SSP Nisha Nathyal besides ACD, ACR, district officers and a large number of people were present on the occasion.
Later, DC also distributed 30 cycles to needy students on behalf of NGO ‘Amhi Punekar’.
At Samba, the Day was celebrated at sports stadium here.
Deputy Commissioner Samba Sushma Chauhan unfurled the National flag in presence of SSP Samba Dr. Koushal Kumar and took salute at the impressive march past of JK Police, Army, along with NCC cadets and different schools children.
ADDC Arvind Kotwal, ADC Vikas Gupta besides district officers, officials and other members from Police, Army, NCC, Red Cross were also present on the occasion.
At JMC Jammu, Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta along with Deputy Mayor Purnima Sharma, and Commissioner JMC Pankaj Magotra unfurled the tricolour at JMC Town Hall Complex Jammu.
They also distributed blankets among the widows of safai karamcharies.