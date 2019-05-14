RCS holds first-aid awareness prog

May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Red Cross Society, Jammu Region on Monday conducted a one day First-Aid awareness programme for the employees of State Forest Department.

As per an official, during the awareness programme, Dr. Ranbhushan Singh, Sr. Anaesthetist, critical care and disaster management specialist, elaborated on do’s and don’ts in situations like injuries, snake bites, accidents, fire incidents, electric shock, etc.

He also demonstrated how to handle fractures, arrest bleeding and administer about Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). He was assisted by Vironica Marwah, Field Officer, Red Cross Jammu.