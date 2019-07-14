RBI to come out with mobile app for currency notes identification

July 14, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The Reserve Bank of India will come out with a mobile application to help visually challenged people in identifying currency notes as cash still remains a dominant mode of transaction.



At present, banknotes in the denominations of Rs 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, 500 and 2,000 are in circulation, besides Re 1 notes issued by the Centre.



The RBI said that identification of banknote denomination is key to successful completion of cash-based transactions by visually impaired persons.



Intaglio printing based identification marks for helping the visually challenged in identification of banknotes denomination are present in the notes of Rs 100 and above.