RBI organizes workshop for BCs of Ladakh division at Leh

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 3:
In its continuous endeavour to reach out to the people living in remote and far-flung areas and facilitate banking services to, Reserve Bank of India, Jammu organised a workshop for Business Correspondents (BCs) at Leh for the districts of Leh and Kargil.
Regional Director, RBI Thomas Mathew inaugurated the workshop attended by General Manager, RBI A K Mattu, J&K Bank Zonal Head Chetan Paljore, Lead District Manager Abdul Rashid Bhat, Debashish Goswami (NPCI) New Delhi and other officers from RBI, SBI, J&K Bank.
Speaking on the occasion Thomas Mathew said that the RBI was very keen to bring the people from remote areas into the banking mainstream for their overall financial inclusion and development and aid the economic development and prosperity of the country.
He appreciated that BCs were doing a remarkable job in their sphere of activities and had been instrumental in taking the banking services to the last man on the street.
Earlier, in his welcome address, A K Mattu highlighted the role of BCs in extending the banking services to such far-off areas and aiding the process of development in their respective areas of operation.
He also explained how the technological advances had brought the revolutionary change in the banking services and products. To explain the latest developments, an expert resource person from NPCI also addressed the gathering.
He urged the participants to take advantage of this RBI initiative. He also hoped that the participants would have many takeaways from this workshop and they would find it informative and useful.
The workshop was an endeavour on the part of RBI to update BCs about the developments in the field which would equip them to function more effectively in serving the common man. This would also provide an opportunity for BCs to explain the difficulties they faced and get clarifications from the banks concerned.
A brief overview of the entire gamut of the BC model, recent development in digital banking and risks of unsolicited emails and SMSs seeking deposits or luring the members of the public with various offers and unauthorised schemes were also discussed in the workshop and different do’s and dont’s were shared with the participants.