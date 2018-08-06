RBI holds Fin literacy camp at Leh for ITBP personnel

Rising Kashmir NewsLeh, Aug 05:
Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Jammu conducted ‘Field Level Financial Literacy Event’ for the Officers and ITBP men at its Sector Headquarters, Leh, Ladakh on August 3.
JP Yadav, DIG, ITBP, Ladakh Sector presided over the event which was also attended by Thomas Mathew, Regional Director for Jammu and Kashmir, Reserve Bank of India, Jammu; A. K. Mattu, General Manager, RBI, Jammu, Mohinder Bassan, Regional Manager, SBI and a large gathering of Officers and Jawans from various battalions of ITBP.
Mattu stated that RBI in its endeavour to create awareness among the people and especially for the vulnerable sections of the society has organized this event with the aim of equipping the defence personnel with the required information about various banking products, consumer protection matters, grievance redressal mechanism available to the banking customers to empower them so that they could take informed decisions.
He gave a brief outline of the flow of the programme and requested all the participants to take advantage of the information being provided in the programme.
Thomas Mathew, Regional Director, RBI in his initial remarks stated that the literacy efforts of the RBI and Government held promise for creating an overall atmosphere about appropriate use of banking services and products, safe digital transactions and the need to stay away from the lure of fake and fictitious lottery/cheap money transfer offers. He thanked the ITBP establishment for providing the opportunity to RBI to share the desired inputs with the participants. He suggested that the participants should ask questions during the question answer session and requested the bankers to offer clarifications / appropriate replies. He further stated that awareness and knowledge was essential for removal of economic disparities between different regions and classes of people.
In his opening remarks J. P. Yadav, DIG, ITBP thanked RBI for choosing their establishment for such an informative and content rich event and hoped that these events will help their personnel seek appropriate remedies / redressal to their difficulties.
Various functions of RBI as banker to banks, banker to government, monetary authority, custodian of forex reserves of the nation, banking ombudsman scheme, acceptance of deposits by unincorporated bodies, eKYC, Know your Liability etc. and other topics were covered in a presentation by Anil Reshi, Manager, RBI, Jammu. Later a financial literacy quiz was organized for the participants which saw active involvement of the participants. Prizes were also given away to the winners by Baljinder Singh, Commandant, Sector Headquarters, Thomas Mathew and A.K.Mattu.
The entire proceedings were summed up by Ravi Kant Gautam, in his concluding remarks and vote of thanks.