RBI appoints Misra as additional director on JK Bank board

July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed its former executive director A K Misra as additional director on the board of Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank).

His appointment shall be for a period of two years with effect from July 3, 2019 to July 2, 2021 or till further orders.

"He shall hold office during the pleasure of Reserve Bank of India, and subject thereto, for a period of two years upto July 2, 2021 or till further orders, whichever is earlier", reads the order.

As Additional Director on BOD of the JK Bank, Misra shall be entitled to the usual sitting fee and allowances as payable to other directors for attending the meetings of the Board and Committees.

Welcoming RBI's decision, J&K Bank Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Kumar Chhibber said the appointment will further bolster the process of transparency and accountability in the governance framework.

It will also enhance the efficiency of the bank's board as the appointee brings in a wealth of experience and expertise from his earlier assignments at the regulator bank, he said.