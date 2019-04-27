R&B Ex En Bandipora caught taking bribe, arrested

April 27, 2019 | M T Rasool

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Friday caught Executive Engineer Roads and Buildings (R&B) red handed while accepting bribe of Rs 20,000 net cash from a contractor for allegedly processing his bill.

ACB official said Abdul Aziz Bhat posted as Executive Engineer R&B demand bribe of Rs 20,000 from a contractor for processing his bill.

After the contractor complained about the demand of bribe by the officer, the ACB sleuths lead by DySpNazir Ahmad laid a trap and arrested the accused officer red handed while accepting the bribe.

A case has been registered against the accused under Prevention of Corruption Act for further investigations.

After medical check-up, the accused officer has been detained at Vigilance Organisation’s police station.

In a statement, ACB officials said a complaint was lodged in Police Station Anti-Corruption Bureau Kashmir (NK), Srinagar by a contractor alleging therein that he has executed the works of R&B Division Bandipora and after completing all the requisite formalities the bill has been prepared for an amount of Rs 5,18,089 but the Concerned Executive Engineer is refusing to release the bill payment without paying the bribe money to the tune of Rs 20000.

On his complaint, a Case FIR No.08/2019 under section 5(2) J&K P.C Act Svt; 2006, 4-A Amendment Act- 2014 has been registered and investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted who laid a successful trap and arrested Executive Enginner R&B Division Bandipora namely, Ab. Aziz Bhat, Executive Engineer R&B Div Bandipora, while demanding and accepting the bribe money from the complainant. Further investigation into the case is going on.