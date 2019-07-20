Rawat reviews operational preparedness at Drass

July 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat on Friday visited Dras sector to review operational preparedness.

In a statement issue here, the defense spokesperson said that during the meeting, he was briefed by the General Officer Commanding, 'Fire & Fury' Corps over the prevailing situation and operational preparedness in the sector.

Rawat also interacted with soldiers deployed on the Line of Control (LC). The Army Chief was accompanied by the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command.

While interacting with the forces personnel, the COAS appreciated the tenacity and resolve of the troopers guarding the borders in the harsh terrain and extreme weather conditions.

Recalling Operation ‘Vijay’ in this sector in 1999, he exhorted all ranks to execute their assigned tasks with the same zeal and responsibility. He also called upon all ranks of the 'Fire & Fury' Corps to re-dedicate themselves towards upholding the values that the Indian Army stands for.