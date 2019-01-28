Rawalpora-Peerbagh link road in shambles

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 27:
Residents of Rawalpora area of Srinagar have expressed dismay over the dilapidated condition of the link road which they said has not been macadamized over the years.
The residents claimed that the road is in shambles every time and has proven troublesome due to potholes and muddy condition and in case of rains situation worsens making it difficult to commute through the link road connecting Bagh-e-Mehtaab via Rawalpora to Peerbagh and Srinagar International airport road.
They said commuters and residents face inconvenience as the road causes poor sanitation and affects the environment.
Arif Wani, a resident of Rawalpora said, “It has been a long time since the road was repaired by the R&B Department. The number of potholes is causing difficulties for drivers to navigate their vehicles and many passengers have met with accidents due to the filthy condition of road.”
Wani said potholes increase the chances of accidents on the road which could have been avoided had the authorities been serious about repairing the dilapidated stretch of the road.
Questioning the authorities, he said, “How long does it take the R&B department to repair the roads or do they want more accidents and deaths to take place to carry out their duty?
Another local resident accused the department of a biased approach towards the officials and the VIPs.
“There are other roads in the area where government officials and VIPs reside that do not take much time for maintenance, but when it comes to the general public even the busy roads are delayed too much,” he said.
The residents also said it is very difficult, especially for school children and elderly people to walk on the road.
“Despite repeated pleas to the concerned authorities, requesting them to repair the road but no measures have been taken so far as we have been neglected completely,” the residents said.
They threatened agitation if the authorities do not pay heed to their sufferings.
“We would approach the Vigilance Organization and file an RTI, if the department claims to have no funds how do have they repaired and macadamized other roads in the same area.”
Officials at R&B Department have assured to look into the matter and repair the road soon after the weather in Kashmir valley improves.