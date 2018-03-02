Rawalpora family alleges medical negligence in father’s death at Khyber hospital

Family files complain against hospital at PS Khanyar
Let the police investigate: MS
Mansoor peerSrinagar:
A family from Rawalpora area of Srinagar Thursday accused doctors of Khyber hospital, Nowpora of medical negligence behind the death of their family head, who was operated at the hospital earlier on 21 February.
According to the family, they admitted their family head, Abdul Hameed at the hospital on 20 February following excessive pain at home due to polyps, an abnormal tissue growth. He was admitted for a minor surgery as advised by Dr Showkat A Zargar of the hospital.
“We reached the hospital. AT around 10 pm, he complained of more pain. For one hour we searched here and there but there was no doctor available,” son of the deceased Mouzam-ul-Hameed said.
However, the 72-year-old patient was operated and his surgery for polyps was done at the hospital 0n 21 February and was discharged.
“After the procedure, my father was made to stay for the night in room number 306 where he developed acute pain. Dr Zargar after the procedure didn’t bother to check the patient. He hurriedly discharged the patient from the hospital,” he alleged.
However, when the patient reached home, he developed excessive pain and the family took him to Dr Zargar’s clinic.
“On reaching there, he asked us, he will see the patient at Khyber hospital and advised us to shift him there quickly. We reached the hospital along with the patient but he was brought dead at the arrival,” Mouzam said.
He alleged that Dr Zargar did not bother to come to the hospital to see the patient and termed it unfortunate.
The family has held doctor’s negligence responsible for the death of their family head.
“After the death of my father, what shocked me was that the hospital changed the content and date of discharge on the documents. It is clear that the death of the patient was caused due to the pure negligence of Dr Zargar and Khyber Hospital who discharged the patients when he was not stable,” said Mouzam.
Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Showkat Shah refuted the allegations leveled by the family. He said the man was brought dead on the arrival.
“He had felt unconscious at home. However, he was taken brought dead before arrival. It could be cardiac arrest or maybe hypertension behind the death,” he said.
The medical superintendent claimed that the brother-in-law of the deceased had told him at the time of discharge that the hospital took proper care.
“The doctor followed a proper procedure during the surgery. The patient discharged after he was advised by the concerned doctor,” he said, adding “We express our deep sorrow over their loss. Meanwhile let the police investigate into the matter. We will cooperate to our best.”
Meanwhile, the sorrowful family has registered a criminal complaint against the hospital and doctor Zargar at Police Station Khanyar.
“We appeal the police to take cognizance of the matter and register an FIR against the hospital and Dr Zargar and investigate the matter thoroughly,” the family demanded.
However, despite repeated attempts, Dr Zargar did not respond to the repeated phone calls from Rising Kashmir.
