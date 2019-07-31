Ravinder Singh appointed OSD to advisor Farooq

July 31, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Retired member of J&K Accounts Service, Ravinder Singh has been appointed as officer on special duty with advisor to the Governor, Farooq Khan.

According to the Order No, 886 GAD of 2019, “Sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of S Ravinder Singh, retired member of J&K Accounts (G) Service as officer on special duty with advisor to the Governor, in relaxation of the condition as stipulated in Government Order No 268 - GAD of 2015 and 307 - GAD of 2015 dated 9. 3. 2015.” Singh has been appointed on contractual basis which can be terminated on one month's notice from either side.

“The period of contract is co-terminus with the term of office of Advisor Khan. In the matter of discipline and appeal, the officer shall be governed by the rules as are applicable to the State Government employees,” the order reads.

