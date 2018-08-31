About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Ravinder Raina to meet Guv following his 'our man' remark

Published at August 31, 2018 02:59 PM 0Comment(s)1632views


Yawar Hussain

Srinagar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president has been summoned by Raj Bhawan following his remarks about the new Governor Satya Pal Malik being BJP's own man.

Sources in BJP said Raina will be meeting Governor Malik Friday afternoon and is likely to clear to the Governor his statement that went viral on the social media.

Earlier today Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had disapproved the BJP state president's remark.

Raina's video had gone viral on social media in which he was seen telling a group of men that the new Governor Satya Pal Malik was BJP's own man while the outgoing Governor N N Vohra wasn't. 

 

