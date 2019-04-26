Rattled by low voter turnout, Mehbooba ups anti-India tirade: BJP

April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Brig Anil Gupta, State Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Thursday said that low voter turnout in her perceived bastion in phase one of the Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency has allegedly ‘rattled’ Mehbooba Mufti.

As per a local news agency, KNS, Gupta said that the effect of low voter turned has forced Mehbooba to ”up the ante as far as her anti-India tirade and pro-separatist agenda are concerned”.

Mehbooba, he alleged, “in her quest to generate a sympathy wave, she continues to boast about her defiance of the instructions/advisories issued to her government by the Central Government”.

“These statements of are confession of her betrayal to the highest constitutional post while in occupation of which she was working against the national interest,” he added.

“She also continues to emotionally exploit the local Kashmiris through half-baked truth and spin-doctored statements. Knowing fully well the difference between international trade carried out at Wagah and barter trade across the LOC carried out at the two trade facilitation centres, one each in Jammu & Kashmir regions, she continues to mislead the Kashmiris through statements like ‘if trade via Wagah can continue, why not the cross-LOC trade?’”

He said that since majority of the rural population in Kashmir does not know the difference between the two types of trade “they get emotionally swayed and get carried away by her anti-India propaganda that Central Government wants to subjugate the Kashmiris and squeeze them economically.”

“Nothing can be farther from truth. As a responsible mainstream politician and ex-CM of the state she should be explaining to the people the real intent of the government which is to curb terror funding so that the menace of militancy can be eradicated from the Valley and peace restored for the benefit of common Kashmiri,” Gupta added.

“The recent revelation of how the cross-LOC trade was being manipulated by the ISI through Pak based Kashmiri militants belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) is an eye-opener and should enlighten the Kashmiris about the false and malicious propaganda being carried out by Mehbooba just for the sake of votes so that she can remain relevant in the corridors of power. I appeal to our brethren in Kashmir to not to get swayed by the motivated and false propaganda unleashed by her,” he alleged.

He said: “While Mehbooba has a soft corner for separatist Yasin Malik and is threatening the Central government to release her, she has not uttered even a single word of condemnation against cold-blooded murders carried out by him of Indian Air Force personnel and many Kashmiri Pundits. It further confirms her anti-minority and pro-terror mind set which is not only dangerous but contemptuous as well.” (KNS)