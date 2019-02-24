About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Rationing of fuel due to shortage of stocks: Div Com

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Feb 23:


The Divisional Administration in Kashmir has stated that rationing of fuel in the division has been ordered because of shortage of stocks having resulted from persistent closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway.
The administration has said that efforts are underway to replenish the stocks at the earliest and that the rationing order will be withdrawn as soon as the stocks are received.
It has asked the general public not to heed the rumours suggesting other motives and sought their cooperation.
Petrol pumps in Kashmir saw a huge rush of people as speculations were rife Saturday about the possible motives behind the Government of India’s decision to "immediately" deploy an additional 100 companies of paramilitary forces in the region amid the nocturnal arrests of over 150 people including JKLF chairman Yasin Malik and top Jamaat-e-Islami leaders.

