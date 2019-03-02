Rathore assumes charge as Director Agriculture Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, MARCH 01:
Pawan Singh Rathore assumed the charge as Director Agriculture Jammu on Friday at Krishi Bhawan Jammu after the superannuation of outgoing Director, H. K. Razdan.
As per an official, Rathore is a 1999 batch Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS) Officer who has served as Vice-Chairman, Jammu Development Authority prior to assuming charge as Director Agriculture.
A warm welcome was accorded to the Director by members of Jammu and Kashmir Graduate Promotes Agriculture Officers Association (JKGPAOA), the official added.
Later, the Director interacted with the officers and said that welfare of the farming community is the main priority of the Department and new innovative technologies will be co-opted in addition to the ongoing schemes and programmes under the various state and centrally-sponsored schemes.