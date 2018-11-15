Rates for property under forces discussed in Jammu division

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 14:
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, on Wednesday chaired a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division to discuss revision of rates for property occupied by army and security forces.
According to an official, the meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner, Rahul Sharma and Deputy Commissioners of Jammu Division through video conferencing.
Deputy Commissioners apprised the Div Com about the existing rates and also informed that the stamp duty rates were increased by 10 to 15% timely for last five years. The DCs also informed about their proposed rate hike list regarding their respective districts.
Later, the Div Com convened a meeting regarding ring road project. Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, VC JDA, P S Rathore, ADC Jammu, Kanta Devi, and senior functionaries of concerned departments attended the meeting, the official said.
The Div Com asked the concerned authorities to constitute teams of revenue officers and conduct visits for identification of state lands alongside the ring road, the official said.