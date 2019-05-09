Rate of poultry, poultry products revised

May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Directorate of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir has revised and refixed the maximum retail sale rate of Poultry and Poultry products.

According to the new rate list, the rate of Broiler (Live) is Rs 150 per kg, Layer (Live) Rs 90 per kg, Parent Rs 150 per kg and rate of eggs is Rs 60 per dozen.