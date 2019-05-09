About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Rate of poultry, poultry products revised

Directorate of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir has revised and refixed the maximum retail sale rate of Poultry and Poultry products.
According to the new rate list, the rate of Broiler (Live) is Rs 150 per kg, Layer (Live) Rs 90 per kg, Parent Rs 150 per kg and rate of eggs is Rs 60 per dozen.

