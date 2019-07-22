Ratanpuri terms NC leaders ‘deaf, dumb and blind’

July 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former Member Parliament, G N Ratanpuri, Sunday said that he was always an outsider in the National Conference.

“I was on the fence, never allowed to set second foot in the party, but all through these ten years I forcefully voiced my opinion and the concerns of common Kashmiri despite the attempts to throttle me,” he said in a statement, after he resigned from the party.

He lamented that his “audacity” to confront the “high command” may have encouraged a few young leaders to occasionally speak out, but the seniors whom he once idolised chose “to remain deaf, dumb and blind.”

He said that Omar Abdullah feels proud and delighted in expressing his grandfather as a leader who made people to follow him and who valued his own opinion more than the sentiments and aspirations of his people.

“Omer Abdullah on December 05, 2013 while addressing a gathering on his grandfather’s mazar narrated that how Sheikh Sahib took his people to India through accession in 1947 and through the accord in 1975 against their will, but successfully got their post facto approval because he believed that India was better an option than Pakistan or Azadi. I used to stress upon the leadership to reassure the youth who see no future in India and sacrifice their lives for a dream, tell them that you have taken them to India, India continues to be the best choice and you will protect their honor, their life and their interests (sic),” said Ratanpuri.

He said that party “would generally discuss nothing beyond tricks and schemes to win the elections.”

“Till the counting day of 17th Lok Sabha elections Dr. Farooq Abdullah called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a dictator, even Hitler. While in Modi's BJP we hear some voices of dissent, the National Conference lacks the spirit to tolerate even one single voice of dissent.”