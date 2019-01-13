Rashrtiya Bajrang Dal protests against Rohingya in Jammu

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
Activists of right-wing group, Rashtriya Bajrang Dal (RBD), on Sunday staged a demonstration here against illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants and gave Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik a week's ultimatum to deport them.
The protesters, some of whom wielded tridents, placards and the tricolor, assembled outside a mall along Narwal bypass, not far from where a settlement of Rohingya Muslims is located.
RBD state president Rakesh Bajrangi said the protest should serve as a "warning" to the governor-led administration.
He claimed the presence of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals in the state posed a threat to national security.
The RBD has given the governor a week's time to take measures for the early deportation of the Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals. If the government fails to fulfil the demand, there will be a bigger agitation involving local residents, he added.
Bajrangi claimed these illegal immigrants were involved in criminal activities like drug peddling and posed a threat to the region's culture.
[Representational Pic]