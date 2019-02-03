Rashid placed under house arrest ahead of Modi’s visit

Srinagar:
AIP chairman and former lawmaker Shiekh Abdul Rashid was placed under house arrest on Saturday to prevent him from leading a march against Narendra Modi’s Kashmir visit.
Condemning the detention, he said that New Delhi cannot hide its “failures” and mislead the world community over its “atrocities on people of Jammu & Kashmir.”
AIP spokesperson said a police party led by SDPO Saddar raided Rashid’s residence and “forced” him to accompany him to police station Rajbagh. “…but after Rasheed’s denial and heated arguments, police party left his residence and placed him under house detention,” he said. The spokesman said that the AIP was committed to fight for the rights of people of Jammu & Kashmir.
“By disallowing peaceful protest on eve of Prime Minister’s visit against looting resources of J&K, Governor administration has yet again proved that fundamental rights of people of J&K have been snatched and suspended,” he said. The spokesman claimed that the state is virtually under direct command and control of army, police and other security agencies.
“While much hype is being given to Prime Minister’s visit but the fact is that entire Kashmir is looking like a battle field and life of jail return militants, pro-resistance leaders and common men is being made a hell. Even the bikes are being seized at various check posts without a reason and the ugly face of state is visible everywhere,” he said.
Rasheed had earlier this week announced that his party will receive PM Modi with black flags in Srinagar to protest against New Delhi’s “colonial mindset” and “looting of the state’s resources”.
