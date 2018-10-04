Rasheed welcomes revocation of Suu Kyi’s citizenship by Canada

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 03:
Welcoming Canadian Parliament’s unanimous decision to strip Aung San Suu Kyi of the symbolic honor granting her Canadian citizenship, AIP President Er Rasheed has urged New Delhi to recognize the atrocities on innocent Rohangie’s of Myanmar. In a statement issued Wednesday Er Rasheed said while world community and international organizations including UN are feeling the pain of innocent Rohangies, New Delhi is planning to deport them from India only for the reason they are Muslims. Rasheed said, “It should be matter of shame for New Delhi that Canadians who are thousands of miles away from Myanmar are feeling the pain on Myanmar Muslims at the hands of Aung San Suu Kyi and her criminal and communal army, but Indians having their borders with Myanmar are playing with the sufferings of Rohangias and adding salt to their injuries.” Rasheed said even United Nations fact finding mission established ethnic cleansing and huge atrocities on Rohangias and has urged the top generals to be prosecuted for the genocide. He said that the unanimous decision of Canadian parliament should be welcomed by all those who believe in Human rights and humanity. “Other countries must take a queue and move beyond symbolism to expose Aung San Suu Kyi’s true face who had hidden her criminal face under the cover of an activist claiming to be fighting for restoration of democracy,” Er Rasheed added. He said, “UN must move beyond expressing concern and issuing statements. Secretary General knows better that UN has become like concubine of few countries and has miserably failed people of Palestine, Kashmir, Myanmar and other conflict hit areas. UN has failed the entire humanity and has become irrelevant when it comes to protecting human rights and resolving long pending disputes, which have been recognized by the UN itself through its resolutions from time to time”.