Rasheed visits victim families of Utrakhand tragedy

Expresses solidarity, offers legal assistance
Expresses solidarity, offers legal assistance
Uri:
AIP President Shiekh Engineer Rasheed on Saturday visited different villages of Uri including Nambla, Balkote, Dachina, Salamabad and Mothel to express solidarity with the families of laborers who lost their lives in Utrakhand few days back.
While talking to the families of the victims, Rasheed offered legal assistance to fight the battle of justice for victims in Utrakhand.
“While prompt action by administration in getting dead bodies back from Utrakhand is appreciable, but the rehabilitation of the families deserves immediate response from the government,” he said.
He said the state government should have filed a suit in the concerned court at Utrakhand against the negligence of the company with which the ill-fated potters were working, but unfortunately the state government has preferred to keep silence over the issue.
“The incident needs a serious and time bound probe and not only those found guilty of negligence deserve to be punished but the families have every right to seek compensations under labor laws and other prevailing laws,” he said. Rasheed offered legal assistance to the families and revealed that he has already arranged a competent, professional lawyer in Utrakhand and needs just consent of the families to file the case and seek justice for the families.
Rasheed appealed state administration to take care of education of the kids of deceased and also demanded that a minimum amount of Rs. 20.00 Lacs should be paid to the each family for sustenance. He urged authorities to take note of grievances of border areas of Uri who feel let down in getting jobs with various private and public sector undertakings, executing various projects in Uri.