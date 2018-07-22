Rasheed visits 12-yr-old victim at SMHS hospital

Attends condolence meet at Beerwah on first anniversary of Tanvir Ahmad Wani
Attends condolence meet at Beerwah on first anniversary of Tanvir Ahmad Wani
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, 21 July
AIP President Er. Rasheed Saturday visited SMHS Hospital Srinagar to know about the well being of 1-year-old Ruhee Jan daughter of Nazir Ahmad Khan Resident of Awoora Kupwara who was beaten to pulp by police cops after entering her house.
Stating that J&K Police has spread ‘terror’ in Awoora and adjoining areas, Rasheed asked state police chief to take stern action against those cops who ransacked many houses in Awoora Kupwara and created havoc resulting in critical injuries to 12-year-old girl.
Rasheed said, “While entire population of Awoora and adjoining villages was in deep shock after brutal murder of 10-year-old Omar Farooq. Cops entered the houses of protesting villagers in Awoora and crossed all limits. There can be no justification to beat and thrash 12-year-old to the extent that she had to be shifted first to Kupwara and then to SMHS hospital.”
He said the incident is an act of shame and disgrace for state police and the top cops should know that their goons didn’t spared even a pregnant lady at Awoora inside her house and thrashed her.
Rasheed also visited Beerwah on eve of first anniversary of Tanveer Ahmad Wani who was killed with brutality by the Army last year on the same day.
Rasheed along with dozens of his colleagues offered Fateh at the martry’s graveyard and addressed a condolence meet at Tanvir’s residence which was attended by a large number of people.