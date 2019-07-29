Rasheed urges people to unite for safeguarding Article 35A, 370

July 29, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

GoI should clear ambiguity over deployment of additional troops in Kashmir

Awami Ithehad Party (AIP) chief and former MLA Langate, Engineer Shiekh Abdul Rasheed on Sunday urged people of Jammu and Kashmir to unite for protecting Article 35A and 370 and urged New Delhi to clear stand on deployment of additional forces in the valley.

Addressing the presser here, Rasheed said government has failed to respond to rumors about scrabbling of Article 35A and Article 370 and questioned New Dehli to clear the stand on deploying of additional forces in the valley.

Urging the people to unite for protecting the Article 35A and 370, he said that protecting Article 370 and 35A is not duty of Kashmiris only but people of Jammu and Ladakh should understand the significance of these Articles too.

“The situation demands giving up differences and all those forces who believe in protecting the rights of people should come forward together,” he said adding that assault on special status is a matter of concern.

He said that the need is not to see these Articles through narrow prism but to see them with the broad vision.

“One wonders when Kashmiris are being accused of working against national interest but no one asks New Delhi that who has been breaking promises since 1947,” Rasheed questioned.

He said that J&K is not the only state enjoying special status but the unfortunate thing is rather finding a permanent resolution to the issue, GoI is playing with the fire and it will cost them.

“Claims are being made that additional troops are being run to Kashmir to deal with law and order issues, if that is true then what about the tall claims of peace returning in the valley and decline in militancy,” he said.

Regarding delimitation, Rasheed said Kashmiris are not against delimitation of assembly seats but what is the urgency; there is a constitutional impediment in doing that.

“It is obvious that BJP wants to use delimitation card to change the basic norms of creating assembly constituencies,” he said adding that they must also clear their stand west Pakistan refugees.

He said citizenship rights to WB will be unacceptable. They are our guests and they must go back to their native places and it is the duty of government to facilitate the process.