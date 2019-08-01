About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Rasheed urges NC to reveal details of meeting with PM

AIP president Er. Rasheed on Thursday urged the NC leadership to reveal full details of the meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

Rasheed said that people were anxious to know about the outcome of the meeting of NC leaders with PM Modi and asked the party (NC) to tell people of the state what was the Prime Ministers response to the issues including safeguarding Article 35A & Article 370.

In a statement issued today Er. Rasheed said “While NC had claimed that its three parliamentarians will meet the Prime Minister but due to reasons known better to them the MP from north Kashmir was missing in the meeting. Party has just claimed of expressing its concerns before the Prime Minister but has not said so far a single word about Prime Minister's response to the sensitive issues and deployment of additional troops in the valley. Let Omar Abdullah not forget that he avoided all party meet citing the reason that first he must know the response and the intentions of the Union Government."

News From Rising Kashmir

;