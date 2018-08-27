Rasheed urges admin to resolve murder mystery of Kupwara child

Rising Kashmir NewsKupwara, August 26:
Questioning police’s “failure” to resolve the murder mystery of eight-year-old Umer Farooq who was kidnapped and murdered with brutality in Gulgam, Kupwara on 21 of July 2018, AIP president Er Rasheed Sunday appealed authorities to deliver the justice without further excuses and delay.
Speaking at a condolence meeting organized at the residence of Omer Farooq at Gulgam, Rasheed accused authorities of not sowing interest to find out the truth.
Rasheed said: “Police authorities need to be reminded of their assurances and promises pertaining to the most brutal and inhuman death mystery of Umer Farooq which had shaken the conscience of masses not only in Kashmir but outside state as well. While police and other security agencies used force and other means to silence the agitating masses after the death of Umer Farooq, everyone was confident that security agencies will leave no stone unturned to find out the facts. But even after months now police has made nothing public except hollow promises and people have every reason to be angry and doubt the designs and intentions of the investigating agency.”
A AIP statement issued later said on the occasion the entire population took a pledge not to compromise over the brutal murder of Umer Farooq and it was unanimously decided to chalk out a concrete program to force administration to resolve the murder mystery.