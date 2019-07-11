About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Rasheed seeks action against ‘negligent’ officials

 AIP chief, Engineer, Shiekh Abdul Rasheed on Wednesday urged Governor, Satya Pal Malik to announce ex-gratia for the family of next of kin of victims of Tangdaar incident.
In a statement issued here, Rasheed also sought stern action against those whose negligence resulted in the painful tragedy.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Rasheed seeks action against ‘negligent’ officials

              

 AIP chief, Engineer, Shiekh Abdul Rasheed on Wednesday urged Governor, Satya Pal Malik to announce ex-gratia for the family of next of kin of victims of Tangdaar incident.
In a statement issued here, Rasheed also sought stern action against those whose negligence resulted in the painful tragedy.

News From Rising Kashmir

;