Rasheed ridicules Guv’s remarks, says K-Issue not about absence of cafés and cinemas

Srinagar:
Calling Governor, Satpal Malik’s remarks that Kashmir is an issue for people between age group of 13 to 23 years as childish and stupid, AIP President Shiekh Engineer Rasheed has asked Governor not to insult sacrifices of Kashmiris and mislead the world community.
In a statement issued here. Rasheed said that Kashmir-issue wasn’t about entertainment, opening cinemas, cafés or playfields.
“Kashmir issue is about respecting sacrifices of masses and fulfilling promises made with them from United Nations to Shimla,” Rasheed said. “Mr Malik needs not to worry about our children and people of J&K know better how to build their future. It is his forces who killed teen agers like Wamiq Farooq, Zahid Farooq Tufail Matoo, Omer Qayoom and hundreds like them who were silenced forever while playing cricket or returning from schools.”
Rasheed alleged that “It is the third generation which is being bulldozed and butchered by state terrorism only to fulfill the colonial and notorious egos and designs of New Delhim,” he said. “Governor should not forget that only last year on 19 October a six month pregnant lady namely Firdousa wife of Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh was killed at Shadimarg Pulwama by the bullets of men in uniform.”
He said that children are the victims of conflict but not because they don’t have play fields and cinemas but for the reason that their parents are facing “state terrorism” every day and thousands of them have lost their beloved parents at the hands of state terrorism. “There are hundreds of teen agers who are waiting every day for their Jailed parents. If Governor cares so much about children of age group between 13 to 23, he must intervene and release Sarjan Barkati, Asia Indrabi, Dr. Qasim Faktoo and dozens others, whose kids are passing through mental trauma every minute.”