Rasheed reacts to Rawat’s secularism remarks

‘Worse sectarian divide in India than in Pakistan’
Srinagar:
Reacting to Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat’s remarks that Pakistan should become a secular state like India if it wants good relations, Awami Ittehad Party chairperson and former MLA Engineer Shiekh Abdul Rasheed has asked Rawat to do “good homework” before claiming India is a secular country or before asking Pakistan to follow India’s Principles of “pseudo secularism”.
“One cannot deny that Pakistanis should concentrate to overcome ongoing sectarian divide in their country but India is facing worst religious extremism than Pakistan.”
Rasheed reminded General Rawat that it was none other than India’s father of nation, Mahatama Gandhi, who supported caliphate movement and if now after so many decades Gandhi’s countrymen try to distort history or create negative propaganda about Islam, there can be nothing more unfortunate than that. “Pakistanis need a serious introspection to fulfill the fundamental purpose of creating an Islamic state in the sub-continent. If Pakistanis sincerely convert Pakistan in accordance with those dreams it would become a role model for the entire region.”
The firebrand lawmaker reminded Rawat that Pakistan has never allowed religious extremism to succeed electoral politics, while in India even respecting cows more than humans does become a core election issue. “The construction of Ram temple at the place of demolished Babri Masjid has become the focus of upcoming elections. While congress always used so-called secular card to get votes of Dalits, Muslims and other minorities, BJP and likeminded parties used religion to exploit sentiments of majority community.”