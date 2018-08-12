Rasheed questions DNA testing of slain militants

Asks admin ‘to handover body of Langate youth to family’
Rising Kashmir NewsLangate, August 11:
Expressing displeasure over “excuses” being given by police and civil administration in handing over body of Muzaffar Ahmad Mir who got killed in an encounter at Rafiabad, AIP President Er Rasheed has said that state leaves no stone unturned to give Kashmiris a sense of defeat and humiliation.
An AIP statement said Rasheed today (Saturday) visited Langate town and expressed his solidarity with the family of the deceased. He contacted top police and civil officials and asked them if the family and the entire area is convinced about the identity of the slain youth, administration should not give any excuses.’
AIP statement quoting Rasheed said “Citing that law doesn’t allow body to be exhumed without ensuring that the DNA samples of the deceased match with that of his parents is laughable, as in a state where rights of those who are alive are bulldozed every day, it looks a cruel joke to talk about the dignity and identity of deceased.”
Nobody is opposing conducting the DNA authentication but the least authorities could do would have been to take the samples for the authentication and in the meanwhile handover the body to the family, statement quoting Rasheed said, adding: “Even if the sample would not match after performing the required tests, it still should not have been an issue as it hardly makes a difference where someone gets buried.”