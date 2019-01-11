Rasheed offers Faesal to join AIP

‘Will work with anyone who speaks for sacrifices of Kashmiris’
‘Will work with anyone who speaks for sacrifices of Kashmiris’
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Jan 10:
Former MLA Langate and Awami Ittehad Party chief, Engineer Shiekh Abdul Rasheed Thursday on Thursday said that everyone should respect the decision of IAS topper Shah Faesal and has appealed him not to let people down and prove his words.
While addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Rasheed said that Shah Faesal’s resignation from the services has proved that sincere people can’t serve under corrupt political dispensation and is authentication of the fact that “Kashmiris are being denied their rights and are facing worst kind of state terrorism.”
“What so ever reasons Shah Faesal has cited for his resignation, it yet again reveals and confirms that New Delhi is treating J&K as a colony and the Kashmiri officers especially hailing from majority community are facing discrimination and alienation within the system, Otherwise an IAS topper would never have been compelled to leave the job as he could have served more as a top class bureaucrat than as a politician,” Rasheed said.
He added, “Shah Faesal is absolutely right in saying that Kashmiris get killed, tortured, humiliated and are being deprived of their fundamental rights. It is for him to decide how he can achieve his goal or fight for the rights of Kashmiris.” “if Faesal will join the traditional political parties, it will hurt Kashmiris. They have the blood of Kashmiris on their hands.”
Rasheed appealed Shah Faesal not to let people down and prove his words. His resignation has proved that sincere people cannot serve under corrupt political dispensation and it is clear fact that Kashmiris are being denied of their rights, he said.
“Shah Faesal’s decision deserves respect, likeminded people must sincerely offer him cooperation and he should in return not disappoint those who are hoping high on him,” MLA said.
He said Shah Faesal has cited for his resignation, it reveals and confirms that New Delhi is treating J&K as a colony and Kashmiri officers are facing discrimination and alienation within the system,” Rasheed said.
Rasheed said Faesal is absolute right in saying that Kashmiris get killed, tortured, humiliated and are being deprived of their fundamental rights.
He said his resignation is the clear message to India who made him poster boy when he cracked IAS exam in 2009. Even corrupt bureaucracy has forced him to join the politics, Rasheed said.
“Faesal has condemned atrocities on Kashmiris and has talked about legitimate rights of his people,” Er. Rasheed said next step is Shah Faesal’s own choice but his joining any party not with a good track record will lead to more confusion.
Rasheed said Faesal knows more than him as Kashmiri’s want right to self-determination and holding of a promised plebiscite. PSA, pellets guns and killings would stop if India and Pakistan will hold a plebiscite in J&K, he said.
“People are fed with nepotism and dynasty politics and see the new hope in Shah Faesal,” he said adding that he should not trap himself in traditional politics.
“AIP is neither party of India and nor Pakistan. We are not taking any permission from anyone. We are representing the aspirations of Kashmiri people,” Rasheed said.
“Let’s join hands together to fight for the right to self-determination and rights of our people,” he said adding if he will do the same that is in news will hurt Kashmiris.
He said it is time for Shah Faesal to decide if he wants to stand with the people or join hands with those who are responsible for killings in Kashmir.