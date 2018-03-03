Rasheed disallowed to meet prisoners in Kot Bhalwal jail: AIP

Rising Kashmir NewsKotebhalwal:
AIP Friday said its chief and MLA Langate Er Rasheed was not allowed to meet prisoners lodged in Kot Bhalwal jail.
In a statement Rasheed condemned the “draconian behavior of jail authorities”.
He said: “I was told at Kot Bhalwal jail that we have received directions from Director General Prisons not to allow anyone except selective family members to meet any Kashmiri prisoner. The direction passed by Jail Superintendent is unlawful, inhuman and violation of rights of prisoners.”
Er Rasheed accused that after a prisoner allegedly fled from Srinagar Hospital, “the authorities have started teasing prisoners, their relatives and subjecting them to various sorts of tortures in all jails of the state including Central Jail Srinagar and Kot Bhalwal Jail Jammu”.
He said that learned sources have confirmed that prisoners are being denied proper medical treatment and are forced to get nominal treatment from designated police hospitals only.
He said: “The act of creating terror in Kot Bhalwal and other jails is unacceptable and gross root violation of human rights. While entire world is working for Jail reforms J&K is an exception. Let the jail authorities not forget that the detunes lodged in Kot Bhalwal, Kathua, Hiranager , Central Jail Srinagar and other places are not criminals and depriving them of their genuine legitimate rights is condemnable.”
Rasheed warned state government of dire consequences if any harm is inflicted to any prisoner within or outside state and appeal international Human Rights Organizations to take care of atrocities on Kashmiri detunes lodged in different jails.
