Rasheed castigates OIC, Arab league over Syrian crises

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Appealing Pakistan and other Islamic countries to play their role without further delay in bringing peace in Syria, AIP chief and MLA Langate Er Rasheed Thursday said OIC and Arab league have failed both humanity and the Muslims.
In a statement, Rasheed said while intentions of Americans, Russians and other powers are well known but those claiming to be working for unity of Muslim Umah have added fuel to the fire not only in Syria but at other places also where Muslim have been forced to infighting resulting in civil wars.
Rasheed said: “It is disgusting that neither Saudi Arabia not Pakistan has been able to play a constructive role to resolve differences within Muslims all over the world. This irresponsible behavior and sectarian divide has destroyed the trust between Muslim countries, ethnic groups and other forces within Umah. While Pakistan has been supporting Kashmir cause on diplomatic and moral front and the same is being valued with respect by Kashmiris, its silence and apologetic role in Syria to save humanity from bleeding has come under criticism.”
“If OIC or Arab league are not able to resolve domestic issues within Islamic states or Arab world how would they help people in Palestine, Kashmir and other places to achieve their political rights,” Rasheed said and added “Muslims all over the world including in Kashmir are not worried about atrocities by Americans, Russians or Israelis against Muslims but feel shocked when the Muslim rulers behave like puppets and never move beyond words to help the innocent unarmed children, men and women in Syria who get massacred by their own people under command and control of dictators like Bashral Assad”.
He appealed Pakistan to play its role in bringing peace in Syria and added that otherwise Pakistan’s intentions will be questioned in its neighborhood.
0 Comment(s)