Rasheed asks Omar, Mehbooba to be with people or against them

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 15:
Asking NC and PDP to stop mud sledging at each other the AIP President Er. Rasheed said that people of J&K should wake up and uproot both of them so that politics of hypocrisy, exploitation, and deception comes to an end.
While reacting to the allegations being leveled by Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti against each other in south Kashmir on Tuesday Er. Rasheed said, “Both have disrespected people’s mandate, diluted Kashmir cause and given New Delhi a free hand to carry on its policies of oppression and suppression. Let Omer Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti bring clarity in their goals and tell people either J&K is India’s integral part or a dispute that needs to be resolved.”
He said the leaders must either side themselves with the masses or with New Delhi. “Their confusing stances on one hand are diluting Kashmir cause and creating false hopes in New Delhi that Kashmiris can be forced or persuaded to surrender and on the other hand their promises not to repeat mistakes of the past create a false hope among a large section of Kashmiris that they will represent them the way they promise or they deserve to be represented,” he said.
Er. Rasheed appealed masses to make a choice once for all if they want to be trapped continuously between the duel policies of NC and PDP or truly want a leadership which would speak with consistency and sincerity and ask New Delhi and Islamabad to give Kashmiris right to self-determination.